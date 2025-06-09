Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa with aerial attacks, at least two people wounded, officials say

By Svitlana Vlasova, Victoria Butenko and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight into Tuesday, with air raid sirens blaring for hours and residents hearing regular explosions, and local officials reporting damage to residential buildings and at least two people wounded.

Air raid sirens have been blasting since midnight local time in the capital and air defense systems have been working non-stop in the city center, a CNN producer said.

A large number of unmanned aerial vehicles are still reaching the capital, said Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko in a post on Telegram. At least two people have been wounded so far in the capital, Klitschko added.

Preliminary damage was reported in the Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.

In the southern port city of Odesa, Russian attacks struck a maternity ward, according to Andriy Yermak, Chief of Presidential Staff. A residential building was also hit, according to Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, adding at least one person was killed based on preliminary reports.

The overnight attacks follow Russia’s biggest drone strike on Ukraine on Monday, where Russia fired 479 UAVs at Ukraine in an overnight aerial assault, surpassing the highest number of drones Moscow has launched in a single day for the second consecutive weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.