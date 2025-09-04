Man killed sister in mass stabbing at Indigenous community in Canada, police say

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — A man killed his sister and wounded seven others in a mass stabbing at an Indigenous community in central Canada, police said Thursday.

The man, a 26-year-old from Hollow Water First Nation, an Anishinaabe community on the eastern shores of Lake Winnipeg, fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and died after crashing into a police cruiser that was responding to the attack, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Manitoba said. His sister, 18, died from injuries sustained in the stabbing.

The son and daughter of one of the victims said their father was stabbed several times after someone broke into his home. His lung was punctured by a stab wound in his back, but he remains conscious, they said, according to CBC.

Meanwhile, a woman police officer who was seriously injured in the car collision is currently recovering in hospital.

Most of the injured were taken to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre by air and land, a spokesperson for the provincial health organization Shared Health said in a statement to CNN.

The hospital temporarily declared a Code Orange Alert, which is normally issued during a mass casualty event. This has since been lifted.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker said he’s praying for all victims and has asked his community to do the same.

RCMP officers along with other authorities have closed off a provincial road to investigate.

“At this time, there is no risk to public safety,” the RCMP later said.

