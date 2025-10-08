Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef makes comeback to state TV after more than a decade in exile

By Dalia Abdelwahab, CNN

(CNN) — Egyptian-American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef made a long-awaited comeback to Egyptian TV on Tuesday night, having been off air for more than a decade after going into exile following intense pressure from Egyptian authorities over his critical political satire.

Youssef appeared on a talk show on ON TV, an Arabic-language television network owned by a company with ties to Egyptian intelligence, making it de facto state-sanctioned media.

The announcement of Youssef’s comeback was first made by ON TV last month and later confirmed by Youssef himself.

The exiled comedian left Egypt in 2014 and has since become a naturalized US citizen.

He appeared as a virtual guest on Ahmed Salem’s show “Kilma Akheera” (“The Last Word”) from his home in Los Angeles, California, Tuesday.

Introducing the pre-recorded interview with Youssef, Salem said the announcement of the comedian’s appearance had “sent shockwaves everywhere” and that a sizable segment of the audience must have been gathered with their “entire family, ready with popcorn, waiting in front of the TV.”

Before his appearance, Youssef told fans in a social media post that “just like your first time seeing me was in my laundry room in Egypt, you are about to see me again on Egyptian television from my laundry room in Los Angeles,” adding that he accepted a fee of $22 million.

The ON TV announcement ahead of Tuesday described Youssef as “the most eminent Arab media personality (right now).”

Youssef has a history of intense and high-profile tugs-of-war with Egypt’s authoritarian regimes, the most recent of which has been in power since 2014. Egyptian authorities are frequently the punchlines of his jokes, and they’ve retaliated by suspending his television show multiple times and imposing fines of upwards of $10 million.

The appearance is Youssef’s first on Egyptian media since he left the country more than a decade ago.

A cardiac surgeon by training, Youssef rose to prominence in the Arab world via “B+,” his YouTube show. He later became host of late-night program “El-Bernameg” (“The Show”).

“El-Bernameg” spanned four seasons on four television networks between 2012 and 2014 – including ON TV – before getting pulled off air of a different state-linked network after the commander-in-chief of the Egyptian military (and current Egyptian president) Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi came on the receiving end of Youssef’s jokes.

Youssef’s star later rose in the United States and other parts of the Anglosphere when he became known as the “Jon Stewart of the Arab World.” In recent years, Youssef has gained a higher profile for his pro-Palestine activism, though not without a fair share of notoriety.

ON TV’s announcement regarding Youssef’s Egyptian media comeback claimed that this activism would be the primary focus of his appearances – he is due to feature on future episodes.

The show’s debut date of October 7, which marked the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli war in Gaza, was a seemingly peculiar decision given Egypt’s central role alongside Qatar as key mediators for a ceasefire.

“After October 7 (2023), I had to start learning from scratch about the whole cause,” Youssef shared during the interview, which primarily focused on his pro-Palestine activism. “I thought I already knew a lot about Palestine, but I realized I was actually very ignorant.”

Youssef was asked how he coped with his newfound mounting fame because of his activism, which also came with accusations of antisemitism. He discussed an infamous shouting match that took place between himself and British journalist Piers Morgan over the Israel-Hamas war shortly after it broke out – a moment he singled out as a career catalyst of sorts.

Youssef also spoke about how he gained his footing in the Anglosphere, which the comedian characterized as “(the kind of) stuff that White people like” in apparent reference to his story becoming a rallying cry for free speech in the Arab World.

CNN has reached out to Youssef for further comment.

Youssef himself had previously rejected the idea of reprising his show on any Arab network while he’s in exile, likening such a move to selling out.

Despite this, he had seemingly relaxed his stance since, notably appearing in 2024 as a judge on season seven of “Arabs Got Talent,” the Middle Eastern adaptation of the “Got Talent” franchise, which airs on the Saudi state-linked network MBC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.