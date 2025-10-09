Ukraine says ‘massive’ Russian attack underway targeting energy infrastructure

By Victoria Butenko and Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — Russia is carrying out a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, top Ukrainian officials said early Friday, with parts of the capital Kyiv left without power.

Workers are “taking all necessary measures to minimize the negative consequences,” Ukraine’s energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk said in a statement.

The Kremlin appears to again be using a tactic deployed in previous years, depriving Ukrainians of power and heat ahead of the bitter winter months.

Russia started attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in late September, according to official reports and CNN’s assessment.

The attacks have been almost daily since then, with targets including energy generating facilities, including gas production and distribution.

At least eight people were injured in Kyiv during Friday’s attack, which had cut some power supplies, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

He said that the left bank of the capital is without power, with the city also reporting water supply issues.

Video from Ukraine’s emergency service shows firefighters in Kyiv working to douse a massive blaze at a building site, and escorting residents to safety.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said Russia had also targeted “private sector and infrastructure facilities” in the southeastern city, killing a seven-year-old boy.

“The doctors fought for the child’s life until the very end, but the injuries were too severe,” Fedorov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday Russia had targeted energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions with around 1,550 strikes, resulting in 160 hits.

He said the country was determined to protect its energy sector, and its aerial defenses had succeeded in thwarting some of the potential strikes.

“They are being shot down. And they are being shot down hard,” he said in a statement. “The energy sector must be protected, and we will protect it.”

Last Christmas, half a million households were left without heating in the Kharkiv region in temperatures of 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit).

