Two dead after cargo plane slides off runway into the sea in Hong Kong

By Chris Lau, Heather Law, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — At least two people were killed after a cargo plane veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport and landed in the sea, according to Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD).

The Boeing aircraft, operated under Emirates flight number EK9788, slid off course around 3:50 a.m. Monday local time, upon arrival from Dubai, said the statement.

An image circulating social media shows the aircraft partially submerged in the water with what appears to be a broken tail.

Two members of the airport’s ground staff died when a vehicle they were in on the tarmac plunged into the water as the aircraft deviated from its path, police said.

Four crew members were onboard the plane and were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment, CAD said

Fire engines converged at the runway alongside rescue vehicles and vessels, according to local news footage.

Authorities are investigating how the airport vehicle fell into the sea and if it was directly caused by the plane veering off course.

The airport suspended operations on its north runway on Monday. It’s two other runways remain open.

