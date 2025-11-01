Fire at general store kills at least 23 in northern Mexico, state governor says

By Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — A fire at a general store in northern Mexico has killed at least 23 people, the state governor said Saturday.

The blaze happened at an outlet of the Waldo’s chain in the city of Hermosillo, capital of Sonora state, Governor Alfonso Durazo said in an online video address.

“So far, there are reports of 23 people dead and 11 injured who are being treated at different hospitals in the city. Unfortunately, among the victims are minors,” he said. The tragedy “has left a deep sadness among all the people of Sonora,” he added.

Twelve women, five men, four boys, and two girls were among those killed, reported local radio station Uniradio Sonora, citing Carlos Freaner, president of the Mexican Red Cross.

CNN has contacted both the city and state governments for comment.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum sent her “heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the fire.”

“I instructed the Secretary of the Interior, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, to send a support team to assist the families and the injured,” she said.

The Sonora Public Security Secretariat said on X that the fire was not caused by an arson attack or other intentional act of violence, without giving more details about the cause.

