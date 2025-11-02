At least 12 dead after powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan

By Masoud Popalzai and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least five people have been killed and scores were injured after a powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near one of northern Afghanistan’s largest cities, the country’s disaster management authority said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the early hours of Monday morning local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The city is the capital of Balkh province and one of the most populated cities in northern Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has been rattled by a series of earthquake in recent years that have caused thousands of deaths and the USGS models estimate the shaking from this quake could result in hundreds of fatalities.

The impoverished country’s ability to respond to natural disasters has been further impeded by a shortage in international aid following the Taliban’s successful takeover in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

“So far, five people have been reported dead and 143 injured in Samangan, most of whom were discharged and sent home after receiving medical treatment,” the the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said. “There have also been reports of property damage in the affected areas.”

The earthquake caused visible damage to the Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s architectural treasures and a major point of pilgrimage. Social media footage geolocated by CNN shows debris scattered on the ground outside the mosque.

The site is believed by some to be the resting place of Hazrat Ali, the fourth Caliph of Islam and the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad.

The earthquake was also felt in regions of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, three countries that border northern Afghanistan, USGS reported.

One resident of Mazar-i-Sharif told CNN that her family “woke up terrified” after the quake struck, saying that her children ran “down the stairs screaming” when it occurred.

“I had never experienced such a strong earthquake in my life,” Rahima, a former school teacher, said, adding that it broke some of her windows and damaged the plaster on some of her walls.

“I am happy that my house is made of concrete in the city,” she told CNN. “I don’t know if houses made of mud have survived this earthquake in the outskirts of the city.”

Back in August, at least 2,200 people were killed and thousands more were injured after a 6.0-magnitude quake caused widespread damage along a mountainous stretch of provinces in eastern Afghanistan.

The region was hit by at least five aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.2 magnitude in the hours after the initial quake, according to USGS.

In October 2023, another 6.3-magnitude earthquake took place in western Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Mariya Knight and Billy Stockwell contributed to this report.

