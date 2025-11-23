Israel says Hezbollah chief of staff killed in first strike on Beirut in months

By Charbel Mallo and Dana Karni

(CNN) — The Israeli military says it killed Hezbollah’s second most senior figure in the first air strikes in months on southern Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, “a key operative and veteran in the terrorist organization.”

“The strike was intended to prevent the organization from further strengthening its capabilities and to deliver a precise blow to those who attempt to harm the State of Israel,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in a statement after the attack.

Hezbollah said the killing of Tabatabai was “a treacherous Israeli attack” on the Haret Hreik neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to a statement Sunday.

Five people were killed and 28 injured in the attack, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Images from the scene showed smoke coming from the fourth or fifth floor of an apartment building in a crowded part of southern Beirut.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF had struck “in the heart of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, who led the organization’s buildup and armament efforts.”

Netanyahu ordered the strike based on the recommendation of the Minister of Defense and the IDF Chief of Staff, his office said.

“We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and to the State of Israel,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, adding: “Anyone who raises a hand against Israel — his hand will be cut off.”

The last strikes the IDF acknowledged carrying out in the Lebanese capital of Beirut occurred in early-June, when Israel said it targeted underground drone production facilities belonging to Hezbollah. Since then, Israel has refrained from striking Beirut, even as it has carried out frequent attacks in southern Lebanon, considered a Hezbollah stronghold.

An Israeli strike on southern Beirut in September 2024 killed Hezbollah’s long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah, and Israeli strikes have hollowed out the group’s military leadership. Israel also blew up pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members, killing dozens of people.

A ceasefire was agreed through US mediation a year ago, but Israeli forces have continued to strike Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa valley.

The United States designated Tabatabai as a terrorist in 2016, saying he was a key Hezbollah military leader “who has commanded the group’s special forces in both Syria and Yemen.”

The US Rewards for Justice program offered up to $5 million for information on Tabatabai.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah is meant to surrender its heavy weapons and withdraw all personnel from south of the Litani river.

There has been little progress on disarmament, leading Israeli officials to warn that military action will be stepped up unless the Lebanese government moves to curb Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel earlier this month of sparing “no effort to show its rejection of any negotiated settlement between the two countries.”

CNN’s Eyad Kourdi contributed to the report.