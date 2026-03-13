What we know on the 15th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Helen Regan, CNN
(CNN) — The United States launched what it said were military strikes on an Iranian island critical to the country’s economy and oil exports Friday night, an attack that analysts warned raises the stakes as the US-Israel war entered its third week.
The strikes on Kharg Island, which a US official said avoided hitting vital oil infrastructure, comes as the economic fallout over the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to grow and the Pentagon announced it is deploying a rapid response marine unit to the Middle East.
Here’s what to know on day 15.
What are the main headlines?
- Kharg Island: US President Donald Trump said the US bombed “every military target” on the island, and threatened to attack its oil infrastructure if Iran continues blocking ships from the Strait of Hormuz. Kharg Island is a five-mile stretch of land in the Persian Gulf that handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude exports. A US military official told CNN the strikes were “large-scale” and targeted naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers and other military infrastructure.
- Raising the stakes: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had earlier warned that the country would “abandon all restraint” if there is any US aggression against Iranian islands. A retired US army officer told CNN the Kharg Island strikes could ultimately send oil prices “out of control.”
- Strait of Hormuz: Trump said Friday he believes US Navy escorts for tankers through the critical waterway will happen “soon.” Separately, a senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran is considering allowing some vessels to pass through the strait, provided the cargo is traded in Chinese yuan.
- Fuel crisis: Global oil prices settled at their highest level on Friday since July 2022 as anxiety about the effective closure of the strait continued across global markets. Countries are planning to dip into oil reserves as they grapple with the crisis.
- Marines heading to region: The Pentagon is deploying a Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East, a rapid response unit that typically comprises around 2,500 Marines and sailors, officials told CNN. It’s not yet clear what the MEU will be used for or where exactly it will be deployed.
What’s happening in the region?
- Strikes on Iran: Israel says it continued to strike Iran Friday night as the death toll from the war continues to rise. US and Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 1,300 people, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said. Israel said its targets ranged from Iranian security checkpoints in Tehran to weapons storage facilities and government offices.
- Damage in Israel: Falling debris from Iranian weapons caused blazes in two suburbs of Tel Aviv, Israeli officials said Friday.
- Grief in Lebanon: Israeli strikes killed nine people from the same family in Lebanon’s south, including four children. “Everyone here knows what my girls meant to me,” the children’s father told CNN. Israel on Friday expanded its operations targeting the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, including in the capital Beirut.
- Deadly plane crash: The US military said all six service members aboard a refueling aircraft were killed when it crashed Thursday in Iraq. The US said the incident was “not due to hostile fire,” but an Iranian proxy group claimed responsibility. An Air Force official later told CNN that the aircraft was not equipped with ejection systems or parachutes to evacuate its occupants mid-air.
- Where is the supreme leader? The US government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on key Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. US Vice President JD Vance said Khamenei is “hurt” but “we don’t know exactly how bad.” While Khamenei offered a message through Iranian state media Thursday, he didn’t appear on video or audio. CNN previously reported that Khamenei was wounded on the first day of the war.
- Toxic air: CNN analysis of satellite imagery and air quality data shows Israeli strikes at fuel facilities across Tehran last weekend spiked pollution levels, ignited fires and caused oil spills.
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