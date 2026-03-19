What is the South Pars gas field and why is Israel’s attack an escalation?

By Helen Regan

(CNN) — An Israeli strike on Iranian facilities in the South Pars gas field marked a significant escalation in the war, prompting a furious Iran to attack major energy facilities of its Gulf neighbors, sending oil prices surging, and leading the US president to threaten to “blow up” South Pars if Iran didn’t stop.

But what is the South Pars gas field and why are the strikes so significant?

South Pars is part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve. Iran shares the gas field, which is located offshore in the Persian Gulf, with Qatar which calls its part the North Dome. The entire ​gas field contains an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of usable gas — enough to ​supply the world’s needs for 13 years, Reuters reported.

Why so important? Iran’s production of gas from South Pars is the biggest source of its domestic energy supply. Iran has previously suffered power shortages because of disruptions to gas supplies, so any impact would affect its ability to produce electricity and heat homes.

Global concerns: Qatar has pumped billions into developing its side of the gas field and is a major supplier of the world’s LNG. During previous Israeli attacks on Iran in June 2025 that hit parts of South Pars, officials told CNN at the time that the Qatar side was a “vital energy source for the US, Europe and the world.”

“Serious escalation”: Arab countries have condemned attacks on infrastructure linked to South Pars. The UAE called it a “a serious escalation” constituting a direct threat not only to global energy supplies but also to regional security. Qatar called the South Pars strikes a “dangerous and irresponsible step.”

Retaliatory strikes: Iran has struck major energy facilities in the region in retaliation, causing “extensive damage” to Qatar’s main energy hub, the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key natural gas processing facility. Two refineries in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh were also attacked. Saudi Arabia then said it “reserved the right to take military actions” against Iran if deemed necessary.

Energy crisis extended: The world is already facing an energy crunch, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and the strikes jolted markets again, sending global oil prices surging. One analyst told CNN that damaging energy production infrastructure “immediately takes your timeline out further,” as the infrastructure could take months or years to rebuild.

Trump’s threat: US President Donald Trump threatened to “massively blow up” the entire Iranian gas field if if Iran continues attacks on Qatar’s energy facilities. Trump said the US “knew nothing” about the Israeli attack on South Pars. However, one Israeli official told CNN Wednesday that the strike had been carried out in coordination with the US.

CNN’s Tal Shalev, Nadeen Ebrahim, Aleena Fayaz, Mohammed Tawfeeq, John Towfighi, and Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.

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