Princess Eugenie pregnant with third child, palace announces

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The couple, who will welcome their new addition this summer, are already parents to two boys: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born in February 2021 and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, who arrived in May 2023.

The royal statement, shared on social media, said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.”

It went on to say that King Charles III, who will be the new baby’s great uncle, is “delighted with the news.”

The princess and her husband married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018, just months after Eugenie’s cousin Harry, Duke of Sussex tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie, who is twelfth in line to the British throne, is the second daughter of King Charles’ disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The baby will be his fifth grandchild with his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Good news has been in short supply for the royal family in recent months. Mountbatten-Windsor has been forced to give up his royal titles and also relocated from Royal Lodge in Windsor to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In addition, the former prince is facing mounting pressure to answer more questions about his involvement with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. British police launched an investigation into claims of misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets after unearthed emails appeared to suggest the former prince shared confidential material with Epstein during the former’s tenure as UK trade envoy. Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing over his ties to Epstein.

Meanwhile, Ferguson is also believed to have been linked to Epstein, as shown in files released by the US Department of Justice.

Eugenie, 36, and her older sister Beatrice, 37, have been swept up in the scandal that has engulfed their family as a result of their parents’ ties to Epstein, although there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on their parts.

CNN’s Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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