Pipeline maintenance at Pocatello trail areas
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You could see a little maintenance happening in two popular Pocatello places beginning Monday.

A contractor with Williams Pipeline will be maintaining the right of way for their natural gas pipeline in the City Creek Trail area and Cusick Creek Trailhead. Trails adjacent to the work will be closed, including the City Creek Trail between bridges four and five and potentially the Bench to City Creek Connector Trail.

Some of the work includes removing trees, and the resulting mulch will be spread onto creek banks for erosion control.

The contractor will be posting signs at the trailheads informing users of the maintenance.

It is anticipated the project will be completed by October 2.

