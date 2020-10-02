Fall Used Book Sale planned for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the first time in its history, The Friends of the Marshall Public Library’s Fall Used Book Sale is headed outside.

Friday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the group will hold their biannual sale in the south parking lot of the Library.

Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks.

After noon on Saturday, “Bag-o-Books” will be available for $3, and bags are provided.

CDs and DVDs will also be available for purchase.

Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment, but checks will not be accepted.

Barcode scanning will not be allowed at the used book sale.

“The community has been very generous with donations during this time, and our storerooms are overflowing,” said Tami Comstock, The Friends of the Marshall Public Library Board Member. “With this surplus of books, you’re sure to find something for your reading needs.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear face coverings when six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is a 501(c)(3) organization and proceeds from the sale will benefit the library.