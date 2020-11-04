Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 4:08 pm
Published 4:15 pm

Police investigate bomb threat in Chubbuck

Police investigate report of suspicious package at Family Dollar in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police have blocked off access to the Family Dollar in Chubbuck after an employee reported a call received about a suspicious package at 3:00 p.m.

We spoke with the store employee who called the incident in, and she said she got a call from a man around 3 p.m. who told her he left a bomb in the store. She immediately evacuated the customers and called the police.

Pocatello and Chubbuck Police’s bomb-sniffing dog is checking things out. The pup has sniffed the entire store, and everything’s clear.

Chubbuck Police are investigating the caller who made the threat.

Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Emma Iannacone

Emma is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content