Gov. Little holds press conference Thursday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A year ago Thursday, the World Health Organization informed the nation we were in a pandemic.

Governor Brad Little discussed the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho and toured the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Pocatello Thursday.

You can watch it below.

"Some of the things we need to do, some of these other states can’t do. Idahoans are showing up for their vaccinations and in other places that isn’t the case,” he said.