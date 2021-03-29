Zoo Idaho to open Saturday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Zoo Idaho’s opening day for the 2021 season is set for April 3.

The new season will mark the debut of the Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop that is scheduled to be completed in June. The new structure will be 1,200 square feet and be the home of ticketing and concession areas, a gift shop and restrooms.

“The Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop is the centerpiece of the direction we are taking Zoo Idaho,” Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett said. “The log cabin design screams Idaho and the outdoors.”

Starting in May, work will begin on a pollinator garden thanks to funding from ZIZS and a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program. The garden will be located near the bighorn sheep and elk exhibits and feature native plants that attract bumblebees, butterflies, and insects. For the two-legged animals, there will be a picnic area and event space.

“Zoo Idaho allows you to see much of the wildlife that Idaho has to offer and is a great way for children and adults to connect - or reconnect - with the outdoors,” Pruett said. “Admission is affordable and we’re easy to get to, so we encourage everyone to stop by, get outside, and get inspired.”