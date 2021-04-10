Pocatello Animal Services accepting applications for volunteers

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Animal Services is looking for folks to lend a hand to the shelter’s furry friends.

After curtailing their volunteer program in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pocatello Animal Services is now accepting applications for potential volunteers at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Volunteer duties include working with the animals and general kennel work to helping front office staff and assisting with fundraising.

“Volunteers provide an invaluable service within a shelter setting,” Animal Services Director Josh Heinz said. “Volunteers provide extra attention, dedication, and love to the animals in a time in their life they need it the most. We are thankful to everyone who has volunteered their time – or is willing to volunteer – to help care for these animals.”

Volunteers must be 16-years-old or older.

You can apply to be a volunteer HERE.

Potential volunteers with questions about the program are asked to contact Kaleigh Graff, Program Coordinator, at 208-234-6156 or via email at kgraff@pocatello.us.