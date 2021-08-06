DEQ issues air pollution forecast and caution for southeast Idaho

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Anyone who has been outside Friday has no doubt noticed the horrible air quality.

The air quality was so bad in Pocatello the street lights started turning on because of low light levels.

By about 1 p.m., the Department of Environmental Quality listed the air quality in the red category which is unhealthy for everyone.

The DEQ alos issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke health impacts, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for the weekend. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

They say even if you’re not coughing or feeling it when you go outside you could be damaging your lungs.

"The smoke has a lot of small particles called PM2.5. They can get really deep into your lungs because issues down in your lungs make it difficult to breathe," Clay Wood said. "That’s really bad if you already have asthma or pre-existing health conditions."

The DEQ says they think that the severe conditions will last through the weekend.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).