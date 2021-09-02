ISU to add alcohol service in Holt Arena

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University will add alcohol service to home football games in Holt Arena this fall, starting with the opening game on Sept. 4.

Alcoholic beverages will be served at three locations inside the arena and limited to no more than two drinks per person in a single transaction.

The University has also introduced a Fan Code of Conduct to support a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all patrons and student-athletes. Idaho State’s Fan Code of Conduct is available for review online at isu.edu/tickets.

At the home opener football game, Idaho State will also implement a no re-entry policy for fans and spectators. After entering Holt Arena for ISU football games, Bengal fans will not be allowed to leave the venue and return during the game.

As a reminder, clear bags will also be enforced. Guests will be limited to one approved clear bag each, plus a small clutch, purse, or wallet for privacy. All bags, purses, and items entering the venue are subject to security screening. If you do not need an item for the event, please consider leaving it at home or in your vehicle. There is an exemption for diaper bags and medical supplies.

“We are pleased to be able to expand the services available to fans in Holt Arena, and will continue working to improve our facilities, services, and game day environment in a variety of ways," Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said.

Clear bags will be provided at the first home football game of the season by Idaho Central Credit Union. Throughout the entire football season, the University Bookstore will also sell clear bags outside the arena.

Face coverings are required indoors on campus, including Holt Arena and Reed Gymnasium, for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.