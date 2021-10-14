Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 9:40 AM
Published 9:42 AM

Students safe after bus accident in Pocatello

MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A bus from the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Head Start program was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Hyde and Maple Thursday around 8:05 a.m.

The bus was transporting ten learners to the Head Start program at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center.

Parents/guardians of the children have been notified.

The district said all learners and the bus driver are safe.

No additional information is available at this time.

Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content