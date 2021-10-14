Students safe after bus accident in Pocatello

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A bus from the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Head Start program was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Hyde and Maple Thursday around 8:05 a.m.

The bus was transporting ten learners to the Head Start program at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center.

Parents/guardians of the children have been notified.

The district said all learners and the bus driver are safe.

No additional information is available at this time.