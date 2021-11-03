Date set for Pocatello Mayoral runoff election

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Elections Office is preparing to conduct a runoff election for the Pocatello Mayor’s race on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

The runoff will be between Brian Blad and David Worley, the two candidates who received the highest number of votes cast.

As per Pocatello City Code 2.04.020, a runoff will be held for the mayor’s position if a single candidate does not receive the majority of votes cast. Blad received 46.18% of the votes, while Worley received 33.51% of votes.

Only voters who reside within the City of Pocatello’s boundaries are eligible to vote in the runoff election.

Early voting will be available at the Election’s Office on 141 North 6th Avenue in Pocatello from Friday, Nov. 12 until Friday, Nov. 26. The Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election officials expect to use the existing polling locations for the runoff. Voters can find their polling place at www.bannockcounty.us/elections.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election will automatically be sent an absentee ballot for the runoff, as per guidance from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the Election’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls on Election Day, as long as they are a citizen, 18-years-old, have a valid photo ID and proof of residence.

Election officials want to remind everyone that campaign signs must be placed at least 100 feet away from the perimeter of the polling location building. Voters can report a sign in violation of this rule by calling the Election’s Office at 208-236-7333.