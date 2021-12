POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - High winds are causing damage in Pocatello Tuesday.

Trees that were blown over damaged cars and some apartment buildings.

A man was inside this car when the tree fell.

He was injured and was taken to the hospital. A woman at the scene said he was doing well and was mostly shaken up.

Power crews are working on a downed traffic light on Siphon and Yellowstone in Chubbuck.