April hiring fair a success for Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The hiring fair for the City of Pocatello was a success with 16 applications leading up to the fair and 61 applications received over the weekend.

“We were truly excited to see so many people from across Pocatello come check out our hiring fair,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “And we look forward to getting to know many more great people at our next hiring event and hopefully have them join our team.”

The next hiring event for the City of Pocatello is Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way.

If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the City of Pocatello, click HERE. Or visit our website at www.pocatello.us and click on the “Job Openings” icon.