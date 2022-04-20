Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship recipients announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —The School District 25 Education Foundation and the scholarship selection committee announced the recipients of the 4th annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship.

The recipients for the 4th annual scholarship awards for the Class of 2022 are:

Century High School

Tess Lambert

Janet Anderson

Highland High School

Adam Jones

Logan Rasmussen

New Horizon High School

Mariela Plancarte

Pocatello High School

Samuel Earnest

Baylee Adams

The scholarship award is for $2,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school. Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship for an additional year if requirements are met. Scholarships may be deferred for up to two (2) years.

In 2018, the School District 25 Education Foundation received a nearly $1.5 million gift from the Glenn Perkins Family Living Trust. A significant portion of the investment income earned through the endowment will be dedicated to supporting the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 debate and music programs at Century, Highland, and Pocatello high schools. Additional earnings are allocated annually toward the establishment of the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship funds two $2,000 scholarships for eligible learners attending Century, Highland, and Pocatello high schools. In 2022, another scholarship was added to benefit an eligible learner attending New Horizon High School.