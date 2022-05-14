Learn to ride safely at second annual Pocatello OHV Safety Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The second annual Pocatello OHV Safety Fair will be held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on May 21, 2022.

You can earn your OHV Safety Education Card, which is required for Idaho riders under 16.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a partnership between Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the Bureau of Land Management, the US Forest Service and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

Pre-registration is requested. You can register HERE.

“We often respond to crashes that occur off-road, and it’s tragic when we have to inform a family that a day meant to be fun ended with a serious injury,” ISP Corporal Travis Gurney said. “We also want to help our partner agencies protect Idaho’s off-road resources so they’re safe and available to all users. That’s why we’re so passionate about OHV safety training and happy to share our expertise to help keep families safe and whole and enjoying all Idaho has to offer.”

Attendees will learn valuable skills about trail etiquette and safe vehicle operation. Classes are available for both ATVs and Motorbikes. See schedule below.

Schedule

“We want to provide users access to the information and tools they need to be able to enjoy recreation on their public lands,” said Jared Fisher, Forest Service Region 4 Public Affairs Officer.

Food and beverages will be available from The Slice is Right food truck.