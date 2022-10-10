Agencies seek input on local trail system

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Bannock County need your help assessing authorized and social/unauthorized trails in the Portneuf to Peaks area for future improvements.

They are asking the public to visit arcg.is/1jrGmL0 to help assess issues and concerns with local trails and trailheads.

“Fall is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy our area’s vast and scenic trails,” City of Pocatello Science and Environment Administrator Hannah Sanger said. “Feedback from trail users will help us plan much-needed improvements for our trail system and continue to provide the community with first-class recreation opportunities.”

This assessment is part of a larger visioning process to establish a long-range vision and plan for our local trail system. The city and participating agencies have conducted focus groups, convened a stakeholder working group, developed a draft vision and goals, and will review these trail assessment results and recommended projects with the public in early 2023.

The public is asked to provide feedback via the URL and a QR code posted at popular trailheads through the fall season.

“The goal of this effort is to protect natural and cultural resources, promote safety, and provide users with opportunities for solitude and stewardship," Sanger said. “The City and organizers are excited about this opportunity to directly involve the local community in the stewardship of the trails that mean so much to our citizens.

For questions about this trail assessment, please contact Hannah Sanger at hsanger@pocatello.us or Maren Hunter at mhunter@pocatello.us.