Pocatello City Council approves Nichols and Mangum for Seats 2 and 3

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In an unanimous vote at the Oct.r 6, 2022, regular City Council meeting, Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum were confirmed by the Pocatello City Council to fill vacant Council seats #2 and #3.

Their terms take effect immediately, and they will fulfill the remaining terms through December 2023.

“I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations of Nichols and Mangum. I am looking forward to working with Council Members Nichols and Mangum. They are dedicated to the city of Pocatello and I am eager for all members of the council to work together for Pocatello’s future,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said.

Council Member Nichols has worked as a real estate developer and commercial contractor for more than 40 years. Many of his large projects were built in Pocatello, Idaho, including, housing developments, schools, large office buildings, and research facilities. Nichols’ work experience has given him a strong background in financial management, strategic planning, consensus building across multiple stakeholder groups, and finding innovative solutions to complex problems. Nichols also served on the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission, at different points chairing each of those commissions. Nichols’ previous experience positions him to hit the ground running in his new role on the City Council.

“It is an honor to be one of Pocatello’s newest City Council members,” Nichols said. “Pocatello is a very special place. We are a community where neighbors help neighbors, where government works alongside businesses to drive economic prosperity, and where we all enjoy a good quality of life. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Council Members and City administration to identify how we can continue to build upon our community’s success.”

Council Member Corey Mangum has lived in Pocatello for over eight years. Mangum is currently the Branch Manager at Washington Federal Bank in Pocatello, Idaho, and has worked in the banking industry for over a decade. Mangum is a graduate of the Pocatello Chubbuck Leadership Program, class of 2021, and has been active in our community coaching sports, volunteering, and serving in various capacities in community organizations, including former Board President for Life, Inc. - A Center for Independent Living, Region VI Behavioral Health Board (Board Seat, Family Member of Adult Substance Use Disorder Consumer). Mangum is married to Alicia, and together they have seven children, five girls and two boys.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve in such a great capacity and honored to be a contributor to building upon the wonderful legacy of the city of Pocatello, Idaho,” Mangum said.

As of Oct. 6, 2022, City Council Members are Scott Marchand Seat #1, Brent Nichols Seat #2, Corey Mangum Seat #3, Josh Mansfield Seat #4, Linda Leeuwrik Seat #5, and Rick Cheatum Seat #6.