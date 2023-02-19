Registration open for 16th Annual Bengal Triathlon and Duathlon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Sport management and athletic administration students in Idaho State University’s Department of Human Performance and Sport Studies will host the 16th annual Bengal Triathlon and Duathlon on April 14-15.

Registration for the Bengal Triathlon is open now.

The Bengal Triathlon and Duathlon is a capstone project for Human Perfomance and Sports Studies students and is perfect for beginners or seasoned racers. The triathlon consists of a 700-yard pool swim (14 laps or 28 lengths in a 25-yard pool), a 13-mile bike, and a 3-mile run (asphalt with some trails). Individual and relay team (2-3 members) options are available for both the triathlon and duathlon races. The event attracts close to 400 participants annually across the nation and is the largest spring triathlon in Idaho.

Led by Race Director and Department Chair and Professor, Dr. Caroline Faure, HPSS students put classroom theory into practice by planning the event including coordinating the course safety, facility operations, sponsor relations, marketing and promotion, and risk management.

"I started this race in 2006 for two reasons. One, it was a way for me to engage my sport management students through experiential learning; Two, it was a way to give back to a triathlon community that has meant a whole lot to me. In the process, I'm hoping to attract new people to appreciate our sport,” Faure said.

All levels of racers are invited to participate and will receive a free sweatshirt, if registered before March 24. To learn more about the Bengal Triathlon, visit https://www.isu.edu/bengaltriathlon/.