POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Franklin Ave at 5:41 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival crews found the attached garage to be on fire producing heavy smoke.

All occupants made it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished at 5:51 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.