Pocatello Water Department crews return to summer work schedule March 20

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Water Department announced its summer work schedule will begin Monday, March 20.

Scheduled working hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The 10-hour shift schedule is expected to improve efficiency, control labor cost, and reduce energy usage requirements.

Summer work scheduled includes water line replacement projects within the South Hayes Avenue Area; North Buchanan Avenue; Chapel Road; North 1st Avenue; Garrett Way, between Colorado Avenue and Maple street; Madison Avenue; and West Maple Street. Additional work involves surface restoration caused by water repairs during winter months and other water system maintenance activities.

Emergency personnel are available at all hours, by calling 208-234-6181 or 208-234-6182. Service personnel can be reached during normal working hours, at 208-234-6181 or 208-234-6182. The Water Department Service shop is located at 1889 N. Arthur Ave.