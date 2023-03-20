Bannock County hosting open houses to gather community input on future land use and development ordinance

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Office of Planning and Development is hosting a series of open houses to gather community input on the future Land Use and Development Ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county.

The open houses will be held throughout the month of April in various locations throughout the county, including the southern municipalities.

“We want to hear from people living in all regions of the county about how they want the future of Bannock County to look,” Bannock County Planning Assistant Director Tristan Bourquin said.

The Land Use and Development Ordinance standardizes the acceptable uses—such as residential, agriculture, industrial or commercial—a property can be used for based on its location. The ordinance applies to areas outside of city limits.

“It’s been 25 years since this ordinance has been significantly updated. As development continues to increase, it’s important that our laws reflect the community’s values while encouraging responsible and thoughtful growth,” Bourquin said.

Those who are unable to attend the in-person events can provide public comment by emailing ourfuture@bannockcounty.us. Questions or accommodation requests can also be directed to ourfuture@bannockcounty.us.

Open House schedule: