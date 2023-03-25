Soil and well water testing available during Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will be offering free lead screenings for soil and well water testing at the upcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair (EnviroFair) on April 22.

Soil testing

Learn what you can do to protect your family from the dangers of lead. Sample bags with instructions are available at Marshall Public Library, City Hall, and local grade schools. Or a person can bring their own one-quart freezer bag containing soil from their garden/play area to the EnviroFair between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Well water testing

Get peace of mind and ensure the safety of your drinking water by taking advantage of free well water testing for private well owners. Don't risk the health of your family and pets by consuming contaminated water. To get your well water tested use a clean 24 oz plastic bottle to retrieve a sample, then bring the water sample to the EnviroFair to learn more about your water supply.

To get your soil and well water tested visit the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare booth at the EnviroFair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit envirofair.org/soil-water-testing/ or contact Drew Riemersma, Environmental Technician, at 208-234-6519.

This year’s EnviroFair will take place on Earth Day, April 22 at Caldwell Park at 700 East Lewis Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.