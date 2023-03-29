Free hazardous waste disposal returns to the Fort Hall Mine Landfill April 1

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County residents can dispose of their household hazardous waste for free at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill on the first Saturday of every month from April to October.

Household hazardous waste includes items like batteries, unused paint, motor oil, pesticides, bleach, and propane tanks. For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste, visit bannockcounty.us/landfill.

Free disposal of hazardous waste is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, and Oct. 7 at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill located at 1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road in Pocatello.

Bannock County residents can bring their waste to the landfill’s household hazardous waste building for drop-off where they will be directed by employees who will remove the waste from the vehicles.

Hazardous waste can have negative and potentially harmful effects on human health and the environment if it is not properly disposed of. Improper disposal of household hazardous waste can include pouring them down the drain, on the ground, into storm sewers, or throwing them out with regular trash.

For more information on how to properly store and dispose of hazardous waste, click HERE.