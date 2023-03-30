Residents invited to participate in April 12 public hearing on Proposed Future Land Use Map

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m., residents are invited to participate in a public hearing on the City’s proposed Future Land Use Map. The meeting will be in Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue.

At the hearing, Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission members will hear comments from the public concerning the City’s proposed Future Land Use Map. The Commission’s hearing may continue to subsequent dates as needed and announced at their meeting. A future public hearing will be scheduled before the Pocatello City Council following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing.

The proposed Future Land Use Map updates are available for review online by clicking HERE. Information may also be obtained, by calling 208-234-6184 or emailing planning@pocatello.gov.

Agenda item information will be available prior to the hearing in the Planning and Development Services Department or online at pocatello.gov/AgendaCenter.

All interested persons are invited to attend to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered during the meeting and may be restricted to no more than three (3) minutes per person. Written testimony up to two (2) pages may be submitted up to the time of the meeting or to the Planning and Development Services Department, and written testimony of more than two (2) pages must be submitted no later than five (5) working days prior to the scheduled meeting date.