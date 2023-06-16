Marshall Public Library kicks-off Arts and Community Tickets program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2023 Marshall Public Library (MPL) Arts and Community Tickets (ACT) program kicks off with free tickets, with one pair of tickets to the Old Town Actors Studio performance of As You Like It and two pairs of tickets for each of the Gate City Grays’ home games.

As You Like It will have its performance Monday, June 26. The Gate City Grays tickets are for home games starting with the Thursday, June 22 game.

The tickets for the Grays were purchased in support of the library by the Friends of Marshall Public Library. The tickets for the home baseball games will be available the Friday before each home game. So, if you plan to attend the June 22 home game, pick-up tickets at the library Friday, June 16.

Click HERE to see ALL the Gate City Grays’ home game dates.

Tickets to As You Like It were donated by the Old Town Actors Studio. The tickets will be available at the MPL Friday, June 16.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served bases. Tickets are limited to one pair per household per event. You must have a MPL card to participate.

"Our Pocatello community offers so much for residents to enjoy, and Marshall Public Library is pleased to continue connecting people with outstanding local events through our ACT program," said Amy Campbell with the Marshall Public Library.

If you have any questions, please contact Amy Campbell at MPL at 208-232-1263 ext. 105 or at acampbell@marshallpl.org.