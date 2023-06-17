Volunteers wanted for local day of volunteerism June 21

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host a local day of volunteerism for 13 nonprofit projects on June 21.

The event kicks off on June 21, 8-10 a.m. at Lookout Point at 435 W. Center St. when participants can pick up packets, free volunteer t-shirts and snacks to go.

On the evening of June 21, a volunteer celebration hosted by Denny’s Wrecker Service will be held at 5:15-7:15 p.m. at Lookout Point with Revive at 5, including a ribbon cutting and a mayoral proclamation.

“We are so excited for Southeastern Idaho to join together and take small steps to make a big difference,” United Way of Southeastern Idaho Community Engagement and Development Specialist Rainbow Maldonado said. “This is such a fun way to give back to our community, we hope you will join us!”

To sign up to be a volunteer for one of the available nonprofit organization projects, click HERE.

Volunteers will choose from one of 13 local nonprofit projects available. You can view the full list of projects here.

“This Day of Action is part of a nationwide United Way effort to spur volunteers into action for one day to create meaningful impact throughout our region,” Director of Donor and Community Engagement Wendi Ames, said. “We want to mobilize the caring power of volunteers giving back so that our friends and neighbors who are struggling can get ahead.”