POW*MIA Awareness Association Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 23rd Annual Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo is set for July 29, 2023 at the Power County Fairgrounds.

The flagship event, a Motorcycle Rodeo, vendors, tribute ceremony, food, raffle prizes and much more are planned.

Everyone is invited to the family friendly event.

The fairgrounds are located on Fairgrounds Road, American Falls, ID 83211.

Any and all contributions are appreciated and will be recognized. To make a donation, click HERE.

