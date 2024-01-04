PCSD 25 announces restructured roles for finance and maintenance departments

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announce a series of changes in leadership roles within its finance and maintenance departments.

In the finance department, Kade Teter will transition from Accountant to Finance Coordinator. Teter earned a B.B.A. in Accounting from Idaho State University. He has served as the District’s Accountant for the past four years.

Michele Leiby will transition from Accounting Technician to Accountant. Leiby was born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated with a B.B.A. in Management from Idaho State University. She has fulfilled various roles in a career that spans more than 25 years working for PCSD25. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, golfing, camping, fishing and sewing.

In the maintenance department, Brian Glenn will transition from Energy Conservation Manager to School Plant Coordinator. He will replace Alan Spidell, who retired in December after working for the District for nearly nine years. Glenn has worked for the district for 10 years as the energy manager. He is a Certified Energy Manager and a Certified Building Operator. He graduated from Highland long ago and has had three children go to school and graduated from PCSD 25 schools. With two grandchildren currently enrolled in PCSD 25 schools, the success of the district is very important to him.

Timothy Picha will transition from Maintenance Technician to Maintenance Foreman. Picha most recently served as the District’s lead plumber nearly seven years after relocating with his wife and son to Pocatello from Indianapolis, where he ran his own plumbing business. His wife, Stacie, is also employed by PCSD25 as the assistant kitchen manager at Century High School.

Jacob Jordan will be taking over the position of Energy Conservation Manager. Jordan was born and raised in Pocatello and is excited to be a part of the PCSD 25 team. He graduated from Highland and Idaho State University. He has two children of his own enrolled in PCSD 25 schools and is happy to be able to contribute to the community through his work.

“The district has been fortunate to have such outstanding leaders in our Business Office and Maintenance Department," Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. "Fortunately, as good leaders do, each has built capacity within their respective departments to prepare other individuals for increased responsibilities and professional challenges.”

These personnel changes are now in effect.