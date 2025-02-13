Gem Prep Charter School drawing in students with accelerated learning opportunities

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– In recent years, more families are choosing to send their students to charter and private schools over traditional, public schools–with charter school enrollment increasing by nearly 12% in the past four years across the country.

Thomas Coxson, principal of Gem Prep Charter School in Pocatello, said the Covid-19 pandemic reshaped the way that parents are approaching education, which has led more people to reconsider public schooling.

"I think that more and more people are learning that they don't have to take whatever is being given, but that they can look for what works best for them and their situation," said Coxson.

Coxson said that it is not just a matter of choice, but also Gem Prep's accelerated learning opportunities and chance at college credit that is leading more people to choose charter schools.

At Gem Prep, 37% of students are enrolled in classes above their grade level through the school's 'Walk Up' program. About 42% of Gem Prep's 2025 graduating class will leave with an associate's degree, with one Pocatello student graduating the high school program with a college bachelor's degree.

Gem Prep offers college credit classes in partnership with local universities, with college courses paid for by the school. But Coxson said one of the major points drawing people to Gem Prep is the academic challenge tailored to each student.

"Some schools may offer a little bit of a challenge here or a little bit of a challenge there, but it's more or less the same curriculum," said Coxson. "We give them that challenge and we give them that opportunity to move on and to get what they need."

Applications for Gem Prep Pocatello's admissions lottery will be open until March 4th. For more information, you can visit the Gem Prep Pocatello website.