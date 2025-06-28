WATCH LIVE: “Truth and Reconciliation” Conference being held to voice concerns on Victor Perez shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)— Attorneys of the Victor Perez family are hosting a "Truth and Reconciliation Conference" in Pocatello on Saturday to allow citizens to voice their concerns regarding the officer-involved shooting and other related issues.

You can watch the conference in the Livestream player above.

The conference is being held at Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building in the Little Wood room #227-B. The conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

Organizers said another goal of the conference is to match attorneys with citizens and members of the Fort Hall Reservation who need representation.

The organizers said in a news release that the conference is based on the South African Post-Apartheid model, wherein South Africans were provided a forum to testify about their experiences in a forum without judgment or fear of retribution in an ordered and moderated setting.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an official body tasked with investigating human rights abuses, in the hope of resolving conflict and promoting healing.

POCATELLO TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION GOALS

1. Match Pocatello Citizens and members of the reservation with attorneys who can provide representation, guidance, and possible referrals. We are asking attorneys to attend. Attorneys in attendance will be introduced for their specific specialty.

2. Highlight testimony and prospective cases from members of the Fort Hall Reservation and find a possible nexus between Reservation Law, the Indian Civil Rights Act, and Federal Civil Litigation. Connect Fort Hall with other proximate reservations, who are interested in establishing a legal network.

3. Educate Pocatello citizens and reservation members about the legal process. John Burris will complete a Know Your Rights/Federal Civil Rights Educational Presentation.

4. Educate Pocatello citizens and reservation members about conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution. Alice Shikina Conflict Resolution/Mediation will complete a Conflict Resolution seminar.