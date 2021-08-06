Skip to Content
Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low

The public launch ramp at Antelope Point, late March, 2021.
NPS / Trash Trackers
The public launch ramp at Antelope Point, late March, 2021.

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The water level at Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border has hit a historic low amid a climate change-fueled megadrought engulfing the U.S. West.

The milestone reached last week has closed boat ramps and forced some houseboats off the water, leaving tourists and businesses scrambling.

Houseboat-rental companies had to cancel their bookings through August, one of their most popular months, after the National Park Service banned people from launching the vessels in July.

Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the United States, right behind Nevada’s Lake Mead, which also stores water from the Colorado River.

Both are shrinking faster than expected.

Associated Press

