Single vehicle crash near Malta

Regional News

MALTA, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash I-84 near milepost 256, near Malta Sunday around 12:10 p.m.

According to police, 50-year-old Nikolay Filipyev of Portland, Oregon, was driving westbound in a 2016 Volvo semi towing a single trailer. Filipyev failed to negotiate a curve. The semi drove off the shoulder, through the fence, and struck a hillside where it overturned.

Filipyev was transported via air ambulance to Porteuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

The crash is under investigation.