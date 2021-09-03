Glacier park black bear killed after taking visitors’ food

Regional News

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park wildlife workers have killed a black bear that officials say became a safety risk after lingering around a campground. Park officials say the bear had stolen apples from an open vehicle trunk while visitors were nearby at the Many Glacier Campground. The bear kept returning to the campground despite park staff attempts to scare it away. It was trapped near a housing area and euthanized Thursday. The female bear was about four years old and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). Officials said the animal had been healthy but became used to getting human food and was unlikely to break the habit.