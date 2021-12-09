DEQ seeks comment on draft wastewater reuse permit for Bench Mark Potato Company

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft wastewater reuse permit for Bench Mark Potato Company, LLC.

Bench Mark Potato Company is a fresh potato sorting and packing business located approximately four miles southwest of Rexburg.

The facility uses fresh water to wash the dirt off whole, unprocessed potatoes, which is then collected and discharged to a small, concrete settling basin inside the production facility. The recycled water is eventually pumped to a management unit and land applied via flood irrigation during the non-growing season and by hand line and wheel line during the growing season.

The draft wastewater reuse permit would authorize the company to operate a wastewater reuse system for six years. It would also allow recycled water from potato washing to be used to irrigate crops during the growing season and applied at limited rates to fields during the non-growing season.

The draft permit and staff analysis are available for review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street) and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments on the draft permit will be accepted through January 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to Todd.Higgins@deq.idaho.gov