Disaster prep classes start April 6

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - When disaster hits our community, you may have the skills needed to save lives.

Now you can learn those skills before they are needed.

Madison County is hosting free Community Emergency Response Team Training classes.

They will cover topics like disaster preparedness, disaster medical operations and victim triage.

Everyone is invited to attend the free, 8-week program in Rexburg.

It meets every Wednesday, starting this week, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SeFor more information and to register, contact Jon Corpany, CERT Program Manager at 208-502-0742 or email cert@easternidahocert.org.