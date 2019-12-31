New Year’s fun gone wrong could send you to the ER

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -A lot of us have one thing on our mind New Year's Eve and that's to have a good time, but ER doctors say our top priority should be safety.

Brandon Bloxham is a doctor at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls who says a night of fun gone wrong could send you to the emergency room.

"This time of year is always very busy for us it does seem to spike on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," said Bloxham.

There seems to be one common trend that's bringing in the new year patients.

"There are more people out and about on New Year's. We see alcohol-related accidents and there are a lot more people out there traveling," said Bloxham.

"It's very highly recommended that there's a designated driver, using good judgment. Everyone needs to realize their judgments going to be impaired when they're under the influence of alcohol. So having friends that can drive you are using taxi cab services, Uber, Lift those kinds of services are definitely recommended today," said Bloxham DO.

The second leading injury they see is people coming in to be treated after getting into a fight.

"Alcohol always seems to make people angry at least for some people. So for those people, I would suggest you stay at home and be with family and people your not going to fight with," said Bloxham.

The number one cause sending people to the ER on New Year's is slip and fall injuries.

"The combination of alcohol and snow is dangerous. So people who are intoxicated are more likely to have a poor sense of balance," said Bloxham.

No wants to start off the new year stuck wearing a hospital gown. ER doctors would rather see you in a party hat.

"You know, we're here if you need us but we definitely recommend drinking in moderation, enjoying the holiday but doing so safely," said Bloxham.