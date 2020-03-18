Idaho Falls Mayor issues statement on Idaho Falls Power employee Bobette Wilhelm’s death

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has released the following statement on the death of Idaho Falls Power Employee Bobette Wilhelm:

“The City of Idaho Falls family lost a treasured member of our family this week. Bobbi was a beautiful person who truly cared for her others. She was constantly working to give back to the community and to make our world a better place. She was genuinely good person with a heart of gold. We are all devastated by her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We hope that people in the Pocatello area will give their fullest cooperation to law enforcement to help them find those responsible for this senseless tragedy and bring closure to her friends and family.”

Police say Wilhelm of Pocatello, approximately 40 years old, was riding her bicycle on Buckskin Road west of Parks Road between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Wilhelm's family notified the Sheriff's Office Monday to advise she has been missing since this date.

Her body was discovered at this approximate location Monday, and she was pronounced deceased.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle they are looking for at this time is a Chevrolet 1989-1999 Pickup or SUV, green in color, with damage on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Police are no longer looking for a Ford pickup or SUV.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact Detective Phil Nickel. His office number is 208-236-7135, or you can contact Bannock County Dispatch at 208-236-7111.