Davis Field renovation project underway

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Construction is underway for the $7.1 million renovation project at Davis Field at Idaho State University. The work will restore and improve the soccer and track and field area.

Here are some of the improvements that are being made to the facility:

• Widening the soccer field to meet NCAA requirements and creating a 5-foot runout space between the sideline and the track, thus improving athlete safety.

• Removing the west and south berms to create much-needed space to co-locate Soccer and Track together in a modern facility.

• Replacing the east bleachers with a terraced grass hillside for informal seating.

• Modifying the track geometry to increase the speed of the track. The track will also be leveled to eliminate an 18-inch height differential between the east and west side.

• Adding LED lights to extend practice and competition times into the evening. The lights will also have an entertainment package that will flash for player introductions and gameday special effects.

• Replacing the west bleachers with new aluminum bleachers that provide ADA accessibility.

• Providing a concrete screen wall designed to appear as natural rock around the south and east side to help retain the existing bowl feel of the facility.

• Providing a new video scoreboard that addresses the needs of Track and Soccer.

• Designing the entire facility has been designed to comply with ISU’s new branding initiative including the track surface and walls.

The project is expected to complete in November.