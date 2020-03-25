Essential businesses to remain open, Who qualifies?

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little ordered Idahoans on Wednesday afternoon to stay at home for 21 days to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That is effective immediately, and orders non-essential businesses to close.

The state is still working on a comprehensive list of essential and non-essential businesses. That list is expected to be finalized before Thursday, according to the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department, who is also waiting on the list.

This article will be updated when the state releases the comprehensive list.

SIPH offered some guidance to Little's order for the time being.

"ALL residents of Idaho must self-isolate and stay and work from home as much as possible, unless you work in healthcare, public safety or an identified "essential business" as defined in order," reads SIPH's infographic.

Essential businesses include:

Grocery stores, liquor stores, hardware stores and gas stations.

Healthcare facilities, pharmacies, veterinary services.

Essential state and local government offices.

Financial institutions.

Laundromats.

Home-based care and limited child care for essential workers.

Restaurants: take out, delivery and drive through only.

Non-essential businesses include:

Indoor gyms and recreational facilities.

Nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues and convention centers.

Hair and nail salons.

Public events and gatherings.

Other businesses not included in "essential" businesses.

SIPH is encouraging people to work from home if they can.

"For some people, that's not a possibility and so what that may translate into is a potential impact on their income," said Maggie Mann, the district director.

There are resources available for people who's income has been impacted, Mann said. You can visit livebetteridaho.org for more information about those resources.

Learn more about collecting unemployment by clicking here.