Coronavirus Pro Tip: You might be disinfecting wrong

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thanks to the coronavirus, this year's spring cleaning will involve disinfecting for many homes across the country.

But people should keep in mind the new coronavirus is spread from person to person (hence the social distancing). It's transmitted through respiratory droplets, according to the CDC.

No transmission of the virus from contaminated surfaces to people has been documented, the CDC reports. But, there is evidence that suggests the virus can live for hours and even days on a variety of surfaces.

"Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings," the CDC reports.

Here are some tips directly from the CDC to help you kill the coronavirus in your home. You can see all the information used in this article for yourself here.

Clean before you disinfect

If you've been using your disinfectant spray to wipe off your kitchen counter thinking you're knocking out two steps in one, you're doing it wrong.

Cleaning is the removal of germs, dirt and other gross stuff from surfaces. Wiping down dirty surfaces with soap doesn't kill the germs, but it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

Disinfecting is when you kill the germs with EPA-registered disinfectants. "By killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection," the CDC said.

Use the right stuff

Ignore the spam emails that tell you this new miracle product will kill the coronavirus. If it isn't registered by the EPA and on this list, experts say don't bother.

Business Insider provides a good list of common products that are approved by the EPA. Clorox and Lysol (if you can find them at the store) are common brands that work.

If you're out of disinfectant and need to get crafty, the CDC says you can make your own.

5 tablespoons (1/3 rd cup) bleach per gallon of water or

cup) bleach per gallon of water 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water

NEVER mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser

Check labels to make sure products are not past their expiration date. Then you can find out if the ingredients are on the EPA's list. Follow the instructions on the label.

"Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product," the CDC said.

If you touch it, clean it

You don't have to clean everything in your home. The CDC recommends routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. Here's a list:

Countertops and tables.

Doorknobs, light switches, handles (including the fridge!)

Faucets, sinks and toilets.

Steering wheel, keys and gear shift.

Toiletries and makeup (especially brushes).

The remote, tablet, keyboard, mouse and phone.

For electronics follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products. Consider use of wipeable covers for electronics. If no manufacturer guidance is available, consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or spray containing at least 70% alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids.

Do the laundry

Don't use dirty hand towels to dry your freshly clean hands. Remember to throw the towels and linens in the wash.

If you're washing an ill person's laundry, wear gloves or wash your hands afterward. It's safe to wash an ill person's clothes with others.

Avoid shaking dirty laundry, to keep the virus from spreading into the air.

Wash your hands when you're done

Don't overthink it. Tune in on Monday to Local News 8 at 6 p.m. to see more tips from local experts.